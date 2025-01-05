Harris exited Saturday night's game against the Bengals with a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harris exited midway through the fourth quarter and went to the blue medical tent on the sideline to be checked for a concussion. He later had his helmet removed and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. Prior to leaving, Harris rushed 12 times for 36 yards and one touchdown. He added three catches for 22 yards on four targets. Jaylen Warren has taken over lead-back duties with Harris in the locker room.