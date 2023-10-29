Harris rushed seven times for 13 yards while securing all five of his targets for 42 yards during the Steelers' 20-10 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Harris averaged just 1.9 yards per carry Sunday, the third-lowest mark of his career. However, he managed to prop up his fantasy production through his success as a receiver. Fellow running back Jaylen Warren was also inefficient on the ground with five rushes for 19 yards, but Harris' performance didn't do much to strengthen his case for a larger role in the backfield. Harris has rushed 84 times for 313 yards and a touchdown while securing 13 of 16 targets for 94 yards over the first seven games of the season.