Harris (oblique) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons after returning to a limited practice Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

"I'll play," said Harris, who suffered an oblique injury against the Colts this past Monday. "I felt good. First day doing stuff. Just getting back to the movements and moving around. It felt good. Rest will help. That is what I was doing the past two days and letting it heal itself a little bit." Harris is thus slated to lead the Steelers' rushing attack this weekend and assuming no in-game setbacks, he should log enough volume to maintain fantasy utility in Week 13. Meanwhile, Harris' top backup Jaylen Warren, who was inactive versus Indianapolis, is listed as questionable after practicing fully this week and Benny Snell (knee, full practice Friday) is good to go versus Atlanta.