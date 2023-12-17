Harris rushed the ball 12 times for 33 yards in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts. He also lost a fumble.

Harris paced the Pittsburgh backfield in rushing attempts, but he was surpassed by Jaylen Warren in total touches. Harris's day was defined by a fumble on the Steelers' opening possession of the third quarter, which led directly to a Colts touchdown. He still saw four rushing attempts thereafter -- the same number as Warren -- so it doesn't appear that the turnover will cost him opportunity heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.