Harris rushed the ball 12 times for 33 yards in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts. He also lost a fumble.
Harris paced the Pittsburgh backfield in rushing attempts, but he was surpassed by Jaylen Warren in total touches. Harris's day was defined by a fumble on the Steelers' opening possession of the third quarter, which led directly to a Colts touchdown. He still saw four rushing attempts thereafter -- the same number as Warren -- so it doesn't appear that the turnover will cost him opportunity heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.
More News
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Shakes off knee concern•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Sits out practice with knee injury•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Accrues 48 total yards•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Suits up Thursday•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Optimism for Thursday night•