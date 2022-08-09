The Steelers are looking to slightly reduce Harris' snap count, with RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game (compared to last season) as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports

The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he wouldn't get the ball anyway, though it can be a strategic disadvantage if the trend is strong enough for opponents to exploit. Last year as a rookie, Harris led all running backs in snaps (980), snap share (83.5 percent), snaps per game (57.6) and touches (381), with sizable leads in every category apart from the last one (Jonathan Taylor got 372 touches). The second-year pro may see a bit less playing time this year, but he still figures to be in the range of 20 touches per game, and it isn't clear how much the Steelers trust his potential backups (Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren).