Harris is "still very much a big part" of the Steelers' plans, though Mike Garofolo of NFL Network relays that Jaylen Warren is expected to see more involvement in the running game in Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.

Even if Warren's role in Pittsburgh's ground attack expands as anticipated, Harris still appears likely to pace the Steelers in carries Week 3. However, Harris' standing as the Steelers' lead back hasn't translated to an abundance of touches through the first two weeks, as he's been limited to just 16 carries for 74 yards (4.6 average). Harris already appears to have lost out to Warren as the Steelers' primary pass-catching back, as the latter has drawn 12 targets to Harris' four between Weeks 1 and 2. A more favorable game script against the 1-1 Raiders could lead to more volume on the ground Sunday, but Harris' overall fantasy value still seems to be trending down at the moment.