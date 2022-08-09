Harris could have his snap count reduced slightly this season, with Steelers RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports

The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he wouldn't get the ball anyway, though that could be a strategic disadvantage if the trend is strong enough for opponents to exploit. Last year as a rookie, he led all running backs in snaps (980), snap share (83.5 percent), snaps per game (57.6) and touches (381), with sizable leads in every category apart from the last one as Jonathan Taylor got 372 touches. Harris may see a bit less playing time this year, but he still figures to be in the range of 20 touches per game, and it isn't clear how much the Steelers trust his potential backups Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren.