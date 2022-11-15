Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Harris is experiencing knee discomfort, though the issue isn't expected to prevent the running back from playing in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harris' knee issue could affect his participation in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the Steelers are proceeding as though he'll be ready to go for the Week 11 divisional matchup. After Tomlin hinted at the possibility of Harris ceding more work to backup Jaylen Warren in advance of the Steelers' Week 10 game against New Orleans, Harris proceeded to set season highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (99) in the 20-10 win. He's presumably a little sore after taking on the hefty workload, but Harris looks like he'll remain the Steelers' lead option on the ground if he's deemed ready to play this weekend, as anticipated.