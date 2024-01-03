Harris (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through, but Wednesday's absence is most likely a case of load management for the workhorse running back ahead of Saturday's pivotal game against the Ravens. Harris has frequently sat out practice in recent weeks but has yet to miss a game this season and is coming off his best rushing performance of the campaign -- 122 yards and two touchdowns at Seattle.