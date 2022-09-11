Harris was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a foot injury, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Harris had carried 10 times for 23 yards and caught two passes for three yards and a TD. Next up for the team's carries and thus a potential Week 2 waiver wire target is Jaylen Warren.
