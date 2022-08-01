Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.
Harris spent some time with trainers and took off his left shoe. Assuming he misses the rest of practice, Benny Snell is next up for first-team RB reps, with other options including Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols.
