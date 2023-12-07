Harris (knee) is expected to play Thursday night against the Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Harris, who was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports, is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but Pelissero indicates that the running back -- who is managing a knee issue -- is expected to face New England, barring any pre-game setbacks. Either way, official confirmation of Harris' Week 14 status will arrive once the Steelers' inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Optimism for Thursday night•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Questionable after pair of DNPs•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Tending to knee issue•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Racks up 77 yards•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Leads Pittsburgh backfield•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Finds little rushing room•