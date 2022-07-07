Harris doesn't expect to get quite as much playing time this upcoming season, though he did say he'll still be on the field a lot, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I will be on the field a lot - but on certain downs, I will not be on the field," said Harris. "Just (pick my spots), I guess. Extra rest."

Harris led NFL running backs in snaps (980) and touches (381) last year, returning first-round fantasy value as a rookie while averaging only 3.7 YPC and 6.3 yards per reception (4.4 per touch). To be fair, a poor offensive line was a big part of that, and QB Ben Roethlisberger's struggles didn't help. The problem for 2022 is that Harris may have to deal with lousy O-Line and QB play again, in which case he'll need all the touches he can handle to achieve numbers similar to last year's. That's certainly possible, as is a major efficiency improvement, but Harris seems to be saying that he anticipates slightly lower snap shares this season. Last year, he was at 83.5 percent, with seven games of 94 percent or higher. If not for a Week 12 blowout and a minor injury Week 18, he might've hit 90 percent snap share for the year. Regardless of the big-picture plan for this season, there may still be weeks where Harris flirts with 90-plus percent, especially if the Steelers don't do anything to upgrade the unproven group of backup RBs behind him (Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Trey Edmunds, Mataeo Durant, Jaylen Warren).