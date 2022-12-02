Harris (oblique) plans to play Sunday against the Falcons, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Harris didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but it looks like he'll be able to give it a go Sunday. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether the Steelers' top running back approaches the contest with a Week 13 injury designation or fully cleared to play this weekend.
More News
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Logs another DNP•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Misses practice with oblique injury•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Week 13 status iffy•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Suffers abdominal injury Monday•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Scores twice in Week 11 loss•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Practices fully Wednesday•