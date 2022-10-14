Harris said Friday that he had the steel plate removed from his left foot and feels that he's back to 100 percent health after battling a Lisfranc sprain in training camp, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris suffered an aggravation of the foot problem Week 1 against the Bengals and was forced to exit that contest, but he hasn't missed any games since. Though he's suited up in every game this season, Harris has mustered just 3.2 yards on 69 carries and has gained only 64 yards on 13 receptions (4.9 yards per catch). While poor quarterback and offensive-line play have likely factored into Harris' struggles to some extent, playing though the foot injury may have also played a part in his diminished effectiveness. Harris' positive outlook about his health is good news, but it doesn't necessarily indicate he's due to take a big jump forward in performance the rest of the way while his team context remains poor.