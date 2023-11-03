Harris rushed 16 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of four targets for seven yards in the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Harris saw backfield mate Jaylen Warren outgain him by 19 yards on five fewer carries, but the former still put together a solid performance overall. Harris' yardage total was actually his second highest of the campaign, and he got the night off to a noteworthy start by recording a 10-yard touchdown run to cap off a game-opening 10-play, 78-yard drive for Pittsburgh. While Warren's career-best effort Thursday was impressive, it's likely Harris retains at least a slight advantage in workload during a Week 10 home matchup against the Packers on Nov. 12.