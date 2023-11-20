Harris rushed the ball 12 times for 35 yards in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns. He added one reception for one yard.

Harris led the Pittsburgh backfield in touches, narrowly seeing more opportunities than Jaylen Warren. However, he couldn't find much room to operate, as he was held below 50 rushing yards for the third time in his last eight games. Harris remains a safe option from a volume perspective, but his fantasy value largely comes down to his ability to find the end zone.