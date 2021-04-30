The Steelers selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 24th overall.

Harris (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was immensely productive at Alabama and shows a polished skill set both as a runner and passing-down back, so he should step into a three-down role early on with the Steelers. That alone should make him one of the early running back selections in fantasy drafts, even if Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offensive line are in a state of decline. There's no real competition for Harris in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have every incentive to feed him to make this selection a good value.