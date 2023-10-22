Harris rushed 14 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and secured all three of his targets for 15 yards in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Pittsburgh.

Harris' three-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter was his first of the season, and he was able to get over the 50-yard mark on the ground for the third time in the last four games. Harris was less efficient than backfield mate Jaylen Warren, who also scored a touchdown in his own right, but the former still outpaced the latter by eight carries. Consequently, the third-year pro appears to remain in firm possession of the lead-back role heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Jaguars.