Coach Mike Tomlin noted that Harris' foot got stepped on during Monday's practice, but the coach added that it "shouldn't be a major deal," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Given Tomlin's comments, we'll consider Harris day-to-day for now. Next up for Pittsburgh's backfield reps in practice as long as Harris is sidelined or limited is Benny Snell, with Anthony McFarland, Jeremy McNichols and Mataeo Durant also in the mix.