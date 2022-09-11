Michael Giardi of NFL Network suggests that Harris' foot injury is "not considered a big deal."
While that's an encouraging post-game nugget provided by Giardi, the running back's status will still need to be monitored closely as as next Sunday's game against the Patriots approaches, given that Harris previously dealt with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp. If Harris ends up being out or limited in Week 2, Jaylen Warren would presumably be a candidate to log added work in the Steelers' backfield versus New England.
