Harris, who had dealt with a foot injury over the last two weeks, was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Harris was a limited participant in practice over the last several weeks, but Monday's session marked the first time that he had fully participated since sustaining his foot injury in early August. The team never expressed significant concern about the issue, so it's unlikely that the foot injury will impact his availability to begin the regular season. However, the Steelers have said over the last few months that they plan to reduce Harris' snap count slightly in 2022 after he led all running backs in snaps, snap share, snaps per game and touches as a rookie last year.