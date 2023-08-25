Harris took four carries for 18 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 16 yards in Thursday's preseason game at Atlanta.

Harris and Jaylen Warren split snaps on the first-team offense over the first two drives Thursday night, with the latter taking two carries for 14 yards and a TD. Harris helped set up Warren's score with a 16-yard gain on a screen pass, after closing out the opening drive with a one-yard TD plunge. The usage in Thursday's game supports OC Matt Canada's recent statement that Warren's strong preseason hasn't changed anything in terms of Harris being the Steelers' top running back. They both get a challenging matchup Week 1 when the 49ers travel to Pittsburgh.