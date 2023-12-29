Harris (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing without limitations Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris raised his practice participation throughout the week and should handle his usual workload as the top option on the ground in Pittsburgh's backfield, with Jaylen Warren getting more opportunities in passing situations. Harris has been playing through this knee injury for a few weeks with mixed results, rushing for at least 78 yards and a touchdown twice in the last six games but falling short of 50 scrimmage yards in three of the other four.