Harris (hip) practiced fully Thursday and doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday night's game against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday puts the running back on track to be active and lead the Steelers' backfield in Week 16. In the team's 24-16 win over the Panthers this past Sunday, Harris logged 24 carries for 86 yards and a TD, while backup Jaylen Warren handled 12 touches for 49 yards and a touchdown. This weekend, the duo will be facing a defense that had trouble containing Rhamondre Stevenson (19/172/1) in the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Patriots.