Harris carried the ball 14 times for 37 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over Baltimore. He added one reception for three yards.

Harris led Pittsburgh in carries and out-touched Jaylen Warren by a mark of 15-12. However, he found very little running room and managed more than two yards on only five of his 14 attempts. Harris appeared to be trending in the right direction after racking up 168 total yards across his last two games, but this performance was a step back and raises questions about his role after the team returns from a bye for a Week 7 matchup against the Rams.