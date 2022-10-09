Harris rushed 11 times for 20 yards while securing three of four targets for 16 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Harris racked up a season-high 74 rushing yards during last week's loss to the Jets, but he averaged just 1.8 yards per carry during Sunday's blowout loss in Buffalo. Although the 2021 first-rounder had another discouraging performance to begin the year, he was facing a stingy run defense with an unfavorable game script since the Steelers fell behind early. Harris will face another tough test against the Buccaneers at home next week.