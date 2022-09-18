Harris rushed 15 times for 49 yards while hauling in five of six targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Patriots.

Although Harris missed the end of last week's regular-season opener due to a foot injury, he was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and saw plenty of touches during the team's narrow Week 2 loss. Although he propped up his fantasy production due to his involvement in the passing game, he was inefficient on the ground, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry after being held to 2.3 yards per carry last week. Harris' volume hasn't been a significant concern early in 2022, but he'll need to be more efficient if he hopes to justify the lofty ADP that he commanded ahead of his sophomore season.