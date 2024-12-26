Harris carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City. He caught two of four targets for seven yards.

Jaylen Warren led the Pittsburgh backfield with 112 scrimmage yards and also had a first-quarter TD run wiped out by a holding penalty, but it was Harris who led the team in rushing. It was Harris' best performance on the ground since Week 13 against the Bengals, and it put him over 1,000 rushing yards on the season -- the fourth straight campaign he's reached that milestone. Harris will look to finish the regular season in style in a Week 18 rematch with Cincinnati.