Harris rushed the ball 15 times for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

Harris led the Pittsburgh backfield in terms of both production and opportunity, something of a surprise given Jaylen Warren's recent performances. However, Harris looked explosive in his own right Sunday, ripping off long gains of 22, 20 and 13 yards. He also scored his fourth touchdown of the season, each of which has come in his last six games. Pittsburgh has shown a commitment to giving both Warren and Harris significant run, and that shouldn't be projected to change heading into a Week 13 matchup against Arizona.