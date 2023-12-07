Harris (knee) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Thursday against the Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Harris was listed as a non-participant on practice reports issued Tuesday and Wednesday, but Pelissero relays that the running back is in line to face New England, barring any pregame setbacks with his knee. Either way, official confirmation of Harris' Week 14 status will arrive once the Steelers' inactive list is released approximately 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
