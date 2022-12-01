Harris (oblique) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris, who suffered an oblique injury against the Colts this past Monday, has now missed back-to-back sessions, though a return to practice in an capacity Friday would boost his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. If Harris ends up out or limited this weekend though, Jaylen Warren -- a full participant for the second day in a row after being inactive in Week 12 -- would be in line for an expanded role versus Atlanta.

