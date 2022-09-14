Harris (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, the Steelers held a light practice Wednesday with no pads, so we should get a better read on Harris' Week 2 status after Thursday's session. For his part, the running back is downplaying the foot injury he suffered this past Sunday against the Bengals, noting after practice that "it's good." That said, coach Mike Tomlin indicated that he wants to see more from his starting running back as the week progresses before his status for this weekend's game against the Patriots is determined. Next up for added carries versus New England if Harris is out or limited is Jaylen Warren.
