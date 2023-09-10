Harris rushed six times for 31 yards while securing both of his targets for two yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Harris was reportedly on track to share playing time with Jaylen Warren ahead of Sunday's matchup, but neither running back got much work during the regular-season opener since the Steelers fell behind early. Harris should see more work in closer games, but it's possible Warren also garners a role in the offense after logging three carries against San Francisco. The Steelers have a more favorable matchup against the Browns on tap in Week 2, although Cincinnati's defense held the Bengals in check during the regular-season opener.
More News
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Gets more work than Warren•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Not in danger of losing top spot•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Another brief appearance•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Sees brief action with starters•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Overcomes early fumble•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Catches game-winning TD•