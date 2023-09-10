Harris rushed six times for 31 yards while securing both of his targets for two yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Harris was reportedly on track to share playing time with Jaylen Warren ahead of Sunday's matchup, but neither running back got much work during the regular-season opener since the Steelers fell behind early. Harris should see more work in closer games, but it's possible Warren also garners a role in the offense after logging three carries against San Francisco. The Steelers have a more favorable matchup against the Browns on tap in Week 2, although Cincinnati's defense held the Bengals in check during the regular-season opener.