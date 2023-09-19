Harris rushed 10 times for 43 yards and caught his lone target for no gain in Monday's 26-22 win over Cleveland.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled to move the ball for most of this physical battle between division rivals, needing its defense to score twice in order to secure victory. Part of blame can be placed on Harris' inability to find running room outside of a 21-yard gain. Harris has now posted two duds to begin the season, but he retains value in his role as Pittsburgh's top backfield option. He will search for better results when the Steelers take on the Raiders in Week 3.