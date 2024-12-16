Harris rushed the ball six times for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles. He added one reception on one target for seven yards.

There was limited volume for all skill-position players in the Pittsburgh offense, as the team ran only 41 total offensive plays. Even taking that into account, Harris had a miserable showing as he averaged just 2.3 yards per attempt while also losing a pitch late in the third quarter with the Steelers threatening to score. While Russell Wilson was technically charged with the fumble, Harris did not get a touch for the rest of the game. It's unlikely that usage carries over into a pivotal Week 16 matchup against Baltimore, though Harris has topped 65 rushing yards only once in his last six contests making him an unreliable fantasy option even with a regular amount of touches.