Harris (foot) isn't practicing Tuesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin noted Monday that that the Steelers' top back had his foot stepped on during practice, but indicated that it "shouldn't be a major deal." With that in mind, consider Harris day-to-day. Next up on the team's backfield depth chart are Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jeremy McNichols (shoulder) and Mataeo Durant.
