Harris (oblique) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris managed an oblique issue last week before approaching this past Sunday's win over the Falcons minus an injury designation en route to logging 43 snaps in Week 13 and rushing 17 times for 86 yards, while adding one catch for six yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, it's plausible that the running back's Wednesday absence is maintenance-related rather than indicative of a injury setback ahead of this weekend's game against the Ravens.
