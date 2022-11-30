Harris didn't practice Wednesday due to an oblique injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Previous reports indicated that Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's win over the Colts, but the Steelers are now listing him with an oblique issue ahead of this Sunday's game against the Falcons. On the plus side in terms of the Steelers' Week 13 backfield prospects, Harris's top backup Jaylen Warren (hamstring) indicated that he has been cleared to play this weekend, a notion supported by his full practice participation Wednesday.
