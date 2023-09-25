Harris took 19 carries for 65 yards while failing to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders.

Harris' 19 rushing attempts Sunday surpassed the total from his first two games combined. This was due in large part to the Steelers' more-balanced offensive gameplan that featured 28 passes and 31 rushing attempts. Backup Jaylen Warren remained involved with 43 combined yards on 11 touches, but Harris ate up most of the early-down work amid rumors of losing touches following a slow start. Pittsburgh's starter struggled to find running room with the increased workload, but no player on either team averaged more than 3.7 yards per carry in what turned out to be a physical battle. Harris and his fantasy managers will be looking for carries closer to the end zone as he seeks his first touchdown of the season against the Texans next Sunday.