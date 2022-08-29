Harris, who made his preseason debut Sunday against the Lions, indicated that he was previously dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot, dating back to the first day of training camp, NFL.com reports.

That said, Harris drew the start at running back for the Steelers in their preseason finale on Sunday, en route to logging 28 snaps on offense, while carrying four times for 10 yards and catching all three of his targets for 11 yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Harris remains on track to continue to lead Pittsburgh's backfield in the team's season opener against the Bengals. Currently in the mix to log complementary RB snaps behind Harris -- the team's clear-cut top option at the position -- are Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren.