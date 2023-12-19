Harris (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris managed a knee injury the previous two weeks, but he still was active the last two contests, combining for 24 carries for 62 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 19 yards in losses to the Patriots and Colts. In those same games, fellow running back Jaylen Warren racked up 26 touches for 108 yards from scrimmage, so even if Harris is able to gut through his health concern Saturday against the Bengals, he likely will continue to split backfield reps with Warren.