Harris (oblique) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing fully Friday, Brooek Pryor of ESPN reports.

Harris steadily raised his practice participation over the course of the week, going from no practice to a limited session before upgrading to full participation Friday. He racked up 92 yards on 18 touches while playing through this oblique injury in Week 13, so Harris is expected to handle a full workload in this clash between AFC North rivals.