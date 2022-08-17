Harris said Wednesday that he's not in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The report notes that if Harris -- who has been managing a foot issue in training camp -- does play at all in the preseason, it will be in the Steelers' exhibition finale against the Lions on Aug. 28. In any case, Harris is entrenched as the team's top back, with Benny Snell (knee), Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren, Mataeo Durant and Master Teague (ankle) currently in the mix for depth-chart slotting behind him.