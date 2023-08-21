Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Monday that Harris is undoubtedly Pittsburgh's top running back, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Jaylen Warren ripped off a 62-yard TD in Saturday's exhibition against Buffalo, while Harris has three touches for only five yards through two preseason appearances. Canada confirmed that the light workload is merely about preserving Harris for the regular season, at which point he'll remain the lead rusher but figures to lose some snaps to Warren, particularly on passing downs. The Steelers OC told reporters that he still expects "Najee to be Najee" once the regular season begins, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.