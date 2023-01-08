Harris carried the ball 23 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Browns. He added one catch for 10 yards.

Harris topped 20 rushing attempts for the third time in his last four games, and he topped 80 rushing yards in six of Pittsburgh's final nine games to close the season. His effort Sunday was highlighted by a run of 11 yards and a trip to the end zone from four yards away. He narrowly missed a bigger performance, as he was denied at the goal line and was stripped of the ball early in the first quarter. Nevertheless, Harris has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, and he also tallied 10 total touchdowns in both campaigns. He'll head into 2023 as the Steelers' lead back once again.