Harris (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris had been dealing with what coach Mike Tomlin described as knee "discomfort" that wasn't expected to impact the running back's Week 11 availability and Harris' full practice participation Wednesday puts him on track to suit up this weekend against the Bengals and continue to lead the Steelers' rushing attack, with Jaylen Warren handling complementary duties. In this past Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints, Harris logged a 60 percent snap share en route to recording 99 yards on a season-high 20 carries, while Warren (43 percent snap share) had nine carries for 37 yards and three catches for 40 yards.
