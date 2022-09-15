Harris (foot) returned to a full practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris, who was limited during Wednesday's session, has been indicating that he will be good to go Sunday against the Patriots and his full practice participation Thursday suggests that the Steelers' clear-cut top back won't have any limitations in Week 2. In Pittsburgh's season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals, Harris logged 37 snaps on offense en route to carrying 10 times for 23 yards and catching two passes for three yards and a TD, while top backup Jaylen Warren rushed three times for seven yards in the contest.
