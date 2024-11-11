Harris rushed the ball 21 times for 53 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders. He was not targeted.

Harris entered Sunday in the midst of one of the most productive stretches of his career by topping 100 yards in three consecutive games. He didn't continue that streak and was inefficient overall, but there were still some positive takeaways from his performance in Week 10. He led the Steelers' backfield, recording 21 touches as compared to 16 for Jaylen Warren. Harris also scored his third touchdown in his last four games with a one-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. It's also worth noting that Harris briefly left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury, though he did return on Pittsburgh's game-winning drive.