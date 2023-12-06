Harris (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris also sat out Tuesday's walkthrough, so he hasn't practiced at all leading into Thursday's game. It's possible that his absences were precautionary on a short week, but there's legitimate doubt over Harris' availability, which will be cleared up 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Harris is unavailable or limited, Jaylen Warren would likely take on a larger workload, with Godwin Igwebuike or Anthony McFarland possibly mixing in behind him.